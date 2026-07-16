Air Force May More Than Triple JASSM/LRASM Buy Over FYDP

The Air Force planned buy of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) family may nearly quadruple over the future years defense plan (FYDP) through fiscal 2031. The service’s fiscal 2027 FYDP contains more than $9.5 billion to buy 3,967 of the AGM-158B/D JASSMs–a unit cost of more than $2 million–and nearly $3.6 billion for 716 AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles, a unit cost of more than $4 million (Defense Daily, June 8). The long-range systems division…