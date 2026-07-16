Air Force May More Than Triple JASSM/LRASM Buy Over FYDP

The Air Force planned buy of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) family may nearly quadruple over the future years defense plan (FYDP) through fiscal 2031. The service’s fiscal 2027 FYDP contains more than $9.5 billion to buy 3,967 of the AGM-158B/D JASSMs–a unit cost of more than $2 million–and nearly $3.6 billion for 716 AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles, a unit cost of more than $4 million (Defense Daily, June 8). The long-range systems division…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
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