Trump Says U.S. Will Grant Ukraine License To Build Patriot Interceptors

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. will allow Ukraine to build its own interceptors for the Patriot air defense system. “One of things we’re going to be talking about today, a little birdie told me this, about the fact that we’ll give [Ukraine] the right to make Patriots. We’ll show them how to do it. It’s very complex, actually. You’ll figure out the complexity quickly. And we’re talking about that,” Trump said while meeting with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy during…