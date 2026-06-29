Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force's fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network Backbone is in dollars attached to a future reconciliation bill. Yet, some congressional Republican leaders are calling such a bill into question, as they prefer the oversight and programmatic base-lining afforded by the regular discretionary bill process. If that reconciliation bill does not come to pass or the funding for…
Recommended
Overland Nabs $20 Million Award To Produce Autonomous Resupply Vehicles
Trending
Congress Updates
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
Job Feed
-
Aerospace Engineer, Navigation Aiding IPT Lead
Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Neurosurgeon
RWJBarnabas Health - New Brunswick, NJ
-
Sr. Program Manager (Mgr Programs 3)
29093 - Huntington Ingalls Industries - , Germany
-
IT Project Manager / Product Owner Filialapplikationen (m/w/d)
STACKIT - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany