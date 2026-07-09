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SOCOM to Buy Leidos AGM-190A for Small Cruise Missile Program

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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SOCOM to Buy Leidos AGM-190A for Small Cruise Missile Program
Pictured is an Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) photo of a model AGM-190A on display at AFSOC headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida on May 14.

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded Leidos [LDOS] a more than $27.2 million fixed price incentive contract for procurement of the company's AGM-190A "Havoc Spear" Small Cruise Missile (SCM) through February 2029. The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it is obligating $24.2 million in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 funding for the award--nearly $549,000 in fiscal 2025 funds and about $23.7 million in fiscal 2026 dollars. SOCOM’s fiscal 2026 budget request included $25.2 million for 84 SCMs–about $300,000 per…

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