SOCOM to Buy Leidos AGM-190A for Small Cruise Missile Program

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded Leidos [LDOS] a more than $27.2 million fixed price incentive contract for procurement of the company's AGM-190A "Havoc Spear" Small Cruise Missile (SCM) through February 2029. The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it is obligating $24.2 million in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 funding for the award--nearly $549,000 in fiscal 2025 funds and about $23.7 million in fiscal 2026 dollars. SOCOM’s fiscal 2026 budget request included $25.2 million for 84 SCMs–about $300,000 per…