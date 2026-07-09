SOCOM to Buy Leidos AGM-190A for Small Cruise Missile Program

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded Leidos [LDOS] a more than $27.2 million fixed price incentive contract for procurement of the company's AGM-190A "Havoc Spear" Small Cruise Missile (SCM) through February 2029. The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it is obligating $24.2 million in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 funding for the award--nearly $549,000 in fiscal 2025 funds and about $23.7 million in fiscal 2026 dollars. SOCOM’s fiscal 2026 budget request included $25.2 million for 84 SCMs–about $300,000 per…
Recommended
Army Launches Low-Cost Interceptor Competition, With Demos Planned For This Fall
Development Of Autonomous Targeting For Bumblebee Drone Progressing But Work To Do
Trending
Congress Updates
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
Job Feed
-
Senior Product Manager, Beyond
Axon - Seattle, WA
-
Senior/Principal Controls Engineer
Hypersonic Flight Systems, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Washington, DC
-
Data Scientist
USA Jobs - Boulder, CO
-
Vice President, Corporate Security and Chief of Police
AMTRAK - Washington, DC - Washington, DC, DC