Ursa Major Nabs $10 Million SRM Contract For Standard Missile Rocket Motors

The Navy awarded rocket motor and engine developer Ursa Major a $10 million development contract to keep advancing the company’s MK 104 solid rocket motor (SRM) through critical design review (CDR) and static fire testing. The company noted the MK 104 is a dual-thrust rocket motor that powers both the Standard Missile-2 and -6 air and missile defense interceptors used by Aegis destroyers and cruisers. L3Harris Technologies [LHX] is the current MK 104 supplier. SRM production is a major bottleneck…
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House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]