Ursa Major Nabs $10 Million SRM Contract For Standard Missile Rocket Motors

The Navy awarded rocket motor and engine developer Ursa Major a $10 million development contract to keep advancing the company’s MK 104 solid rocket motor (SRM) through critical design review (CDR) and static fire testing. The company noted the MK 104 is a dual-thrust rocket motor that powers both the Standard Missile-2 and -6 air and missile defense interceptors used by Aegis destroyers and cruisers. L3Harris Technologies [LHX] is the current MK 104 supplier. SRM production is a major bottleneck…