Schiess Counts Moving Target Indication Among His Top Priorities

Building U.S. space-based moving target indication systems and the capability to disrupt Chinese military space systems is a top deterrence priority for U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, he told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) during his nomination to become the third chief of space operations since the service's founding in December 2019. Schiess now serves as the deputy chief of space operations for operations and has held a number of positions, including as a missileer and Global…