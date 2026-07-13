Pentagon Invests $25 Million With ReElement To Process Recycled Magnets

The Defense Department on Monday said it awarded ReElement Technologies $25 million to expand processing of recycled rare earth magnets and other materials for use in domestic production of critical materials to strengthen the defense industry supply chain. The investment comes from DoD’s Industrial Base Fund. ReElement will use the funds for equipment and working capital to expand production lines for the processing of the magnets and materials to produce “high-purity rare earth oxides, yttrium, gadolinium, germanium and gallium,” DoD…