Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

Media Gaggle With Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Joint Interagency Task Force-401 Director

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:

Army Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley spoke with reporters at Fort Benning, Ga., on July 8 during the third and final week of an operational assessment of Perennial Autonomy’s Bumblebee Version 2 (BV2) quadcopter drone integrated with the company’s Automated Target Recognition software to hunt down adversary drones automatically.

Rowley said the ATR technology is trending in the right direction but noted there is still work to do. He discusses lessons learned, trends and what he would like to see in future assessments.

The JIATF-401 is working with soldiers and Perennial Autonomy to constantly iterate the inexpensive AI-enabled BV2 to become part of a layered drone defense for Defense Department bases and facilities in the homeland and overseas.

 

Recommended

Navy/USMC

GAO Denies Crowley Protest To Landing Ship Medium VCM RFP

Army

Army Picks Companies For New Autonomous Logistics, Breaching Prototyping Efforts

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: B-21 Crew, T-7 Delay, IBCS Test, Counter-Drone Guide, UGV Raise

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Navy, Marine Corps Experimenting With Large Scale Advanced Manufacturing Network During RIMPAC

Trending

SOCOM to Buy Leidos AGM-190A for Small Cruise Missile Program
Development Of Autonomous Targeting For Bumblebee Drone Progressing But Work To Do
Raytheon Working With European Firms To Build Stingers In Netherlands, Double Production Capacity
Space Force NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 Field Now At Seven With Two New Companies Added
USAF Solicits Rapid Prototyping Of Supersonic, Ground Launched Counter Air Missile

Congress Updates

Unmanned Systems

CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million

The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

Space

Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?

Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume