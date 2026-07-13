LITENING Large Aperture Pod, In USAF Operational Testing, May Aid C-UAS, Northrop Grumman Official Says

Northrop Grumman [NOC] believes its LITENING Large Aperture (LA) pod undergoing operational test with the Air Force will be able to contribute to the defeat of swarms of adversary drones, a company executive told reporters on Monday. The LITENING LA pod has six electro-optical/infrared sensors "that allow you to detect, acquire, ID, and track various targets at extended ranges, and so you see a much broader spectrum," said Mike Minahan, vice president of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. "I can tell…