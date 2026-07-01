Interview with Col. Ben Kilgore, commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot

In this interview, Matt Beinart, Defense Daily’s senior Army and Congressional reporter, and Col. Ben Kilgore, commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot, discuss the Army’s Organic Industrial Base transformation efforts and how the depot is supporting work on critical components for UAS, such as microelectronics and brushless motors.

Inside the Future of Army Manufacturing: A Conversation with Col. Ben Kilgore

What does it take to build the Army’s next generation of drone technology at scale? Col. Ben Kilgore, Commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot, pulls back the curtain on one of the most significant transformations happening in the U.S. military’s organic industrial base right now.

In this interview, Col. Kilgore explains how Tobyhanna is evolving far beyond its traditional repair and overhaul mission. The depot is now producing critical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) components, including microelectronics and brushless motors — positioning itself as a cornerstone of America’s drone manufacturing future.

The Numbers Are Staggering

Tobyhanna aims to produce over 500,000 brushless motor devices. And by FY2027, it plans to ramp up to building somewhere between 500,000 and 1 million circuit card components all feeding directly into drone production for the joint force.

Partnerships Are the Secret Weapon

Col. Kilgore is candid about the fact that no single organization can do this alone. Public-private partnerships are central to the depot’s strategy, allowing Tobyhanna to innovate at industry speed while leveraging its unique ability to manufacture at military scale.