Sign In
Search
Army

Interview with Col. Ben Kilgore, commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:

In this interview, Matt Beinart, Defense Daily’s senior Army and Congressional reporter, and Col. Ben Kilgore, commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot, discuss the Army’s Organic Industrial Base transformation efforts and how the depot is supporting work on critical components for UAS, such as microelectronics and brushless motors.

Inside the Future of Army Manufacturing: A Conversation with Col. Ben Kilgore

What does it take to build the Army’s next generation of drone technology at scale? Col. Ben Kilgore, Commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot, pulls back the curtain on one of the most significant transformations happening in the U.S. military’s organic industrial base right now.

In this interview, Col. Kilgore explains how Tobyhanna is evolving far beyond its traditional repair and overhaul mission. The depot is now producing critical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) components, including microelectronics and brushless motors — positioning itself as a cornerstone of America’s drone manufacturing future.

The Numbers Are Staggering
Tobyhanna aims to produce over 500,000 brushless motor devices. And by FY2027, it plans to ramp up to building somewhere between 500,000 and 1 million circuit card components all feeding directly into drone production for the joint force.

Partnerships Are the Secret Weapon
Col. Kilgore is candid about the fact that no single organization can do this alone. Public-private partnerships are central to the depot’s strategy, allowing Tobyhanna to innovate at industry speed while leveraging its unique ability to manufacture at military scale.

Recommended

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

Army

Army Rapidly Boosting UAS Component Production At Tobyhanna As It Moves Beyond SkyFoundry

International

UK Replaces Plans For Future Destroyer With Drone Controller Ships

Trending

Honeywell Aerospace Begins Trading On Nasdaq
PACAF Evaluating Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat In Valiant Shield
Capella Prepares to Validate Mynaric Optical Terminal on Latest SAR Satellite
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
Trump Directive Wants Review Of Programs That Could Be Replaced By Drones

Congress Updates

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

Space

Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?

Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]

Congress

House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume