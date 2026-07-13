CENTCOM Uses Saronic USVs For One-Way Strikes In Latest Attacks On Iran

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday announced it used three one-way attack unmanned surface vessel (USV) drones for the first time in the latest set of strikes on Iran. American forces specifically used three Saronic Technologies Corsair USVs to hit the Bandar Abbas Naval Base on July 12 and released surveillance footage of the attack. Video from an overhead asset shows the three Corsairs targeting at least one small submarine docked at the naval base, likely a Ghadir-class midget submarine.…