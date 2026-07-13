CENTCOM Uses Saronic USVs For One-Way Strikes In Latest Attacks On Iran

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday announced it used three one-way attack unmanned surface vessel (USV) drones for the first time in the latest set of strikes on Iran. American forces specifically used three Saronic Technologies Corsair USVs to hit the Bandar Abbas Naval Base on July 12 and released surveillance footage of the attack. Video from an overhead asset shows the three Corsairs targeting at least one small submarine docked at the naval base, likely a Ghadir-class midget submarine.…
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Media Gaggle With Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Joint Interagency Task Force-401 Director
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Congress Updates
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
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