Army Picks Companies For New Autonomous Logistics, Breaching Prototyping Efforts

The Army has announced vendors picked to work on two new initiatives to develop new autonomous systems and ground robots in support of logistics resupply and breaching operations. For the “Project Sustainment” effort to work on unmanned ground vehicles for supply distribution, the Army’s acquisition office announced it had selected AM General, American Rheinmetall, Carnegie Robotics, HDT Robotics and Stratom. Meanwhile, the Army separately announced it had chosen Caterpillar [CAT], Forterra, IDV USA and Overland AI for the Engineer Autonomous…
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CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
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