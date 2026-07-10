Army Picks Companies For New Autonomous Logistics, Breaching Prototyping Efforts

The Army has announced vendors picked to work on two new initiatives to develop new autonomous systems and ground robots in support of logistics resupply and breaching operations. For the “Project Sustainment” effort to work on unmanned ground vehicles for supply distribution, the Army’s acquisition office announced it had selected AM General, American Rheinmetall, Carnegie Robotics, HDT Robotics and Stratom. Meanwhile, the Army separately announced it had chosen Caterpillar [CAT], Forterra, IDV USA and Overland AI for the Engineer Autonomous…