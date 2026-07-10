GAO Denies Crowley Protest To Landing Ship Medium VCM RFP

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on June 30 denied a protest from Crowley Government Services, Inc. that challenged the terms to the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Vehicle Construction Manager (VCM) to be used to procure up to eight Medium Landing Ships (LSM). In February the Navy issued the RFP for a private VCM to oversee acquisition of the LSM, with planned subcontracts included to build the ships at both Bollinger Shipyards and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (Defense Daily, Feb.…