GAO Denies Crowley Protest To Landing Ship Medium VCM RFP

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on June 30 denied a protest from Crowley Government Services, Inc. that challenged the terms to the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Vehicle Construction Manager (VCM) to be used to procure up to eight Medium Landing Ships (LSM). In February the Navy issued the RFP for a private VCM to oversee acquisition of the LSM, with planned subcontracts included to build the ships at both Bollinger Shipyards and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (Defense Daily, Feb.…
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CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
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