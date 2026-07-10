Navy, Marine Corps Experimenting With Large Scale Advanced Manufacturing Network During RIMPAC

The Navy, Marine Corps, industry and other partners are working with a large, distributed network of advanced manufacturing cells to 3D print drones and machine components as needed to enhance readiness during the Navy’s ongoing RIMPAC 2026 exercise, the FLEETWERX innovation hub said on Friday. The distributed advanced manufacturing network, which will include systems aboard ships and onshore, is the “Largest advanced manufacturing exercise in Department of Defense history,” FLEETWERX said on July 10. The focus on readiness entails trying…
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CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
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