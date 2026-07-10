Navy, Marine Corps Experimenting With Large Scale Advanced Manufacturing Network During RIMPAC

The Navy, Marine Corps, industry and other partners are working with a large, distributed network of advanced manufacturing cells to 3D print drones and machine components as needed to enhance readiness during the Navy’s ongoing RIMPAC 2026 exercise, the FLEETWERX innovation hub said on Friday. The distributed advanced manufacturing network, which will include systems aboard ships and onshore, is the “Largest advanced manufacturing exercise in Department of Defense history,” FLEETWERX said on July 10. The focus on readiness entails trying…