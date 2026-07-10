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Air Force Moving Forward On DVES For HH-60W, As House Appropriators Recommend $180 Million Add for More Helos

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Air Force Moving Forward On DVES For HH-60W, As House Appropriators Recommend $180 Million Add for More Helos
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of aircrew disembarking from an HH-60W Jolly Green II with the 33rd Rescue Squadron on June 12th at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

The House Appropriations Committee's fiscal 2027 defense bill includes $180 million for more Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search and rescue helicopters by Lockheed Martin [LMT], as the service solicits what it views as the highest operational need for the helicopter--a degraded visual environment system (DVES). "The HH-60W DVES solution shall provide real-time hazard detection in both en-route and terminal areas, displaying this information clearly on cockpit and cabin displays," according to a Friday business notice. "It shall…

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