Air Force Moving Forward On DVES For HH-60W, As House Appropriators Recommend $180 Million Add for More Helos

The House Appropriations Committee's fiscal 2027 defense bill includes $180 million for more Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search and rescue helicopters by Lockheed Martin [LMT], as the service solicits what it views as the highest operational need for the helicopter--a degraded visual environment system (DVES). "The HH-60W DVES solution shall provide real-time hazard detection in both en-route and terminal areas, displaying this information clearly on cockpit and cabin displays," according to a Friday business notice. "It shall…