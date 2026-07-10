Air Force Moving Forward On DVES For HH-60W, As House Appropriators Recommend $180 Million Add for More Helos

The House Appropriations Committee's fiscal 2027 defense bill includes $180 million for more Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search and rescue helicopters by Lockheed Martin [LMT], as the service solicits what it views as the highest operational need for the helicopter--a degraded visual environment system (DVES). "The HH-60W DVES solution shall provide real-time hazard detection in both en-route and terminal areas, displaying this information clearly on cockpit and cabin displays," according to a Friday business notice. "It shall…
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CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
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