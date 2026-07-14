Navy Releases Draft Notice For Naval Modular Missile Interceptor

The Navy on Tuesday released a draft Request for Solutions (RFS) for the Naval Modular Missile Terminal Stage Interceptor (TS) prototype project, with plans to initiate solicitations after reviewing industry feedback. The service has been exploring a NMM over the past year with the aim of transforming surface naval capabilities via a system that features multi-mission flexibility and uses scalable configurations to replace existing short, medium and extended-range weapons. In January, the Navy rescheduled an industry day for NMM that…