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Karman To Acquire UK-Based Missile Component Supplier In First Deal Outside U.S.

Cal Biesecker By
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Karman To Acquire UK-Based Missile Component Supplier In First Deal Outside U.S.
Jon Rambeau, CEO of Karman Space & Defense. Photo: Karman

Karman Space & Defense [KRMN] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire United Kingdom-based Walker Precision Engineering in a $94 million deal that adds subsystems used by European missile manufactures and gives it a presence outside the U.S. The acquisition price will be a mix of cash and stock but has not been finalized, Jon Rambeau, Karman’s CEO, told Defense Daily. Karman targets companies generating between $5 million and $10 million in operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and…

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