White House Seeks Exceptions From FY ‘27 Continuing Resolution Limitations In Shipbuilding And Munitions

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is requesting a series of anomalies, or exceptions, to be included in a fiscal year 2027 continuing resolution (CR) in order to avoid disruptions and continue work in several major Defense Department programs, including three major Navy efforts. The House of Representatives passed an FY '27 CR on Tuesday with a 220-205 vote that would keep the government open through December 4. It includes none of the defense anomalies requested and…
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House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]