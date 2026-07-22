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White House Seeks Exceptions From FY ‘27 Continuing Resolution Limitations In Shipbuilding And Munitions

Rich Abott By
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White House Seeks Exceptions From FY ‘27 Continuing Resolution Limitations In Shipbuilding And Munitions
The future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding in 2023. (Photo: HII)

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is requesting a series of anomalies, or exceptions, to be included in a fiscal year 2027 continuing resolution (CR) in order to avoid disruptions and continue work in several major Defense Department programs, including three major Navy efforts. The House of Representatives passed an FY '27 CR on Tuesday with a 220-205 vote that would keep the government open through December 4. It includes none of the defense anomalies requested and…

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