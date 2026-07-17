GD NASSCO To Build Two New Sub Tenders

The Navy plans to award General Dynamics’ [GD] San Diego-based National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) a detail design and construction contract to procure two new AS(X) next-general submarine tender replacement ships, according to a July 16 notice. The New AS(X)-class ships are meant to replace the aging Emory S. Land (AS-39) and Frank Cable (AS-40) submarine tenders. Submarine tenders conduct steady state and sustained, forward-based / expeditionary tending, resupply, depot and intermediate level repair operations on submarines while anchored…