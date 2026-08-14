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Navy/USMC

Trump Memo Directs Future Carriers Revert To Steam Catapults, Start Fifth Public Shipyard

Rich Abott By
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Trump Memo Directs Future Carriers Revert To Steam Catapults, Start Fifth Public Shipyard
An E/A-18G Growler (left), assigned to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, prepare to launch from the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, on March 10, 2023 while it is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

President Donald Trump directed the secretary of defense to revert aircraft carriers to steam-powered aircraft catapult launchers and hydraulic weapons elevators, consider foreign-built warships, and establish a fifth public shipyard in a presidential memo released on Thursday. Trump said these moves are needed due to a series of shipbuilding setbacks caused by overly complex designs and iterative design change procedures causing cost growth, delays and cancellations. “The lack of capacity and competition among shipbuilders has resulted in large backlogs of…

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