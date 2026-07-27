Air Force Modifying B-52 To Resume Radar Modernization Program Testing

DAYTON, Ohio--The Air Force is modifying a B-52H to resume Radar Modernization Program (RMP) testing for the bomber. RMP is to feature an active electronically scanned array radar based on RTX’s [RTX] APG-79 to replace the bomber’s Northrop Grumman [NOC] APQ-166. The Air Force’s fleet of B-52Hs is now 75 after a bomber testing the new radar crashed during take-off from Edwards AFB, Calif., on June 15 (Defense Daily, June 18). The crash killed all eight crew members, including the…
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Congress Updates
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
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