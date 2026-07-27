Air Force Modifying B-52 To Resume Radar Modernization Program Testing

DAYTON, Ohio--The Air Force is modifying a B-52H to resume Radar Modernization Program (RMP) testing for the bomber. RMP is to feature an active electronically scanned array radar based on RTX’s [RTX] APG-79 to replace the bomber’s Northrop Grumman [NOC] APQ-166. The Air Force’s fleet of B-52Hs is now 75 after a bomber testing the new radar crashed during take-off from Edwards AFB, Calif., on June 15 (Defense Daily, June 18). The crash killed all eight crew members, including the…