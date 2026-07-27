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Air Force Modifying B-52 To Resume Radar Modernization Program Testing

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Air Force Modifying B-52 To Resume Radar Modernization Program Testing
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a B-52H with Barksdale AFB, La.'s 2nd Bomb Wing, as the bomber sits on the flightline at Morón Air Base, Spain on Nov. 19, 2025 during Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1.

DAYTON, Ohio--The Air Force is modifying a B-52H to resume Radar Modernization Program (RMP) testing for the bomber. RMP is to feature an active electronically scanned array radar based on RTX’s [RTX] APG-79 to replace the bomber’s Northrop Grumman [NOC] APQ-166. The Air Force’s fleet of B-52Hs is now 75 after a bomber testing the new radar crashed during take-off from Edwards AFB, Calif., on June 15 (Defense Daily, June 18). The crash killed all eight crew members, including the…

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