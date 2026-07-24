House NDAA Would Require White House To Create GPS Modernization Plan

The House version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would require the White House to devise a plan within six months of the law's passage to accelerate modernization of the Global Positioning System (GPS), including speeding deployment of Lockheed Martin [LMT] GPS IIIF satellites, an improved ground control station, Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increments 1 and 2, and a GPS alternative system, as Congress mandated nearly eight years ago. The GPS provisions in the House NDAA…