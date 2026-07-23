CoAspire Wins $70 Million Contract For Navy Affordable Coalition Missile Program

The Navy recently awarded CoAspire a $70 million prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for its Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range (RAACM-ER) ground-launched variant for its new Coalition Heterogeneous Affordable Offensive Strike (CHAOS) program, the company announced Wednesday during the Farnborough International Airshow. The Navy’s July 17 award selection specifically covers Phases 1 and 2 of the CHAOS prototype effort to design, build, test and deliver a version of its RAACM-ER to the Program Acquisition Executive (PAE) Munitions and its…