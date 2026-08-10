Lockheed Martin Nabs Contact To Create Combat Systems Integration For Australian Virginia Subs

Lockheed Martin [LMT] won a $19 million two-year contract from the Australian Submarine Agency (ASA) to create their own Combat Systems Integration (CSI) capability for the upcoming Virginia‑class submarines the country plans to buy in the next decade under the AUKUS partnership. Under this award, Lockheed Martin and the ASA will conduct a market analysis of Australia's supply chain needs for Virginia-class combat system integration, identify opportunities for existing and new local suppliers to join the global supply chain and…