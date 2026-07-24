Counter-Drone Company Led Former Trump Acting SecDef Gets Investment

FPF Defense, a startup developing a counter-drone platform with kinetic interceptors to defeat Shahed-type threats, has received a strategic investment co-led by RSE Ventures and Ondas Holdings [ONDS]. The value of the investment was not disclosed. FPF is led by Christopher Miller, a retired Army Special Forces colonel who was acting secretary of defense in the final months of the first Trump administration. FPF has little on its website but RSE and Ondas said the company is developing SmartFlak, an…