Saronic Partners With Samsung Heavy Industries For Unmanned Shipbuilding

Saronic announced a new strategic partnership with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries on Thursday to help accelerate development of autonomy-capable maritime systems and technologies that aim to improve the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base. The partnership was announced at the launch of the Korea–U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC) in Washington, D.C., which is focused on deepening shipbuilding cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Republic of Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry,…