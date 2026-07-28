Navy Seeks Vendor-Neutral USV Maintenance Framework

The Navy last week issued a Request for Solutions (RFS) notice to find a self-sufficient maintenance sustainment and training framework that can work with its evolving fleet of Unmanned Surface Vessels that generally have short expected lifecycles. “The Navy is acquiring multiple new USV platforms with short lifecycles (approx. 5 years), but Fleet units lacks an agile tool to establish and manage the organic training, maintenance scheduling procedures, and sustainment readiness knowledge to operate these systems independently. The current hand-tailored,…