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Unmanned Systems

Saronic Adds Gulfport Site For On-Water USV Testing

Rich Abott By
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Saronic Adds Gulfport Site For On-Water USV Testing
Launch underway of Saronic's first Marauder medium unmanned surface vessel in May 2026. Photo: Saronic

Saronic announced another American Gulf Coast facility that is already performing some unmanned surface vessel (USV) work at the Port of Gulfport, Miss. The company said its new site covers over 30,000 square feet and currently focuses on mission operations and commissioning specialists, responsible for taking each 180-foot Marauder Medium USV (MUSV) through final end-of-line tests and on-water trials. The facility has dedicated port access, office space and warehouse space “that can support Saronic’s growing operations,” the startup said. Saronic…

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