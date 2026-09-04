Navy Demonstrated More Unmanned Refueling At Sea

The Navy this week revealed this summer it demonstrated using a robotic towed connector to repeatedly capture, refuel and release an unmanned surface vessel (USV) at sea. A Navy-industry team worked for seven months from concept to an Aug. 11 test that resulted in using a Navy-owned MARTAC T-38 unmanned surface vessel with Israeli marine autonomous launch and recovery developer Sealartec’s towable capture and connection device (TCCD) as a robotic refueling system. The project involved Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons…