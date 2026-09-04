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Unmanned Systems

Navy Demonstrated More Unmanned Refueling At Sea

Rich Abott By
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Navy Demonstrated More Unmanned Refueling At Sea
A U.S. Navy T38 unmanned surface vessel, left, approaches a towable capture and connection device, center, towed by USNS Vindicator (TSV-5), right, during an Aug. 11 refueling demonstration off Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Blue Water Instrumentation program led the demonstration, part of an effort to keep unmanned vessels on station longer during long-range weapons testing. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Navy this week revealed this summer it demonstrated using a robotic towed connector to repeatedly capture, refuel and release an unmanned surface vessel (USV) at sea. A Navy-industry team worked for seven months from concept to an Aug. 11 test that resulted in using a Navy-owned MARTAC T-38 unmanned surface vessel with Israeli marine autonomous launch and recovery developer Sealartec’s towable capture and connection device (TCCD) as a robotic refueling system. The project involved Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons…

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