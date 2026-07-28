HII Adds Outsourcing To Amphib Construction; Australian Official Visits

HII’s [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding Division on Monday announced it was expanding its use of outsourcing to include modular construction on amphibious warships, starting with the future USS Philadelphia (LPD-32) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. The company said distributed shipbuilding on LPD-32 would include eight structural units awarded to two unspecified partners that are already in early production. This announcement comes amid the HII’s promise to expand outsourced shipbuilding hours by 30 percent in 2026, “with amphibs representing a significant…