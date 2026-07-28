HII Adds Outsourcing To Amphib Construction; Australian Official Visits

HII’s [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding Division on Monday announced it was expanding its use of outsourcing to include modular construction on amphibious warships, starting with the future USS Philadelphia (LPD-32) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. The company said distributed shipbuilding on LPD-32 would include eight structural units awarded to two unspecified partners that are already in early production. This announcement comes amid the HII’s promise to expand outsourced shipbuilding hours by 30 percent in 2026, “with amphibs representing a significant…
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White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
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