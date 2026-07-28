DOT&E Finalizing Report On Gray Eagle As Lead Aviation Platform For MGUE, Increment 1

DAYTON, Ohio--The Pentagon directorate of operational test and evaluation (DOT&E) is completing a report on the test performance of the Army MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone as the lead aviation platform for the Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) program. DOT&E's fiscal 2025 annual report said that U.S. Army Special Operations Command last September finished an integrated developmental test/operational test of the MGUE, Increment 1 aviation/maritime receiver on the MQ-1C. The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Ft. Campbell, Ky., has used…