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DOT&E Finalizing Report On Gray Eagle As Lead Aviation Platform For MGUE, Increment 1

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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DOT&E Finalizing Report On Gray Eagle As Lead Aviation Platform For MGUE, Increment 1
A U.S. Army crew chief for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle in the Gray Eagle Company, 1-501st Aviation Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas checks the drone (U.S. Army 1st Armored Division Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio--The Pentagon directorate of operational test and evaluation (DOT&E) is completing a report on the test performance of the Army MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone as the lead aviation platform for the Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) program. DOT&E's fiscal 2025 annual report said that U.S. Army Special Operations Command last September finished an integrated developmental test/operational test of the MGUE, Increment 1 aviation/maritime receiver on the MQ-1C. The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Ft. Campbell, Ky., has used…

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