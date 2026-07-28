Leidos Awarded $717 Million Air Force Contract To Continue ISR Support

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday said it received a potential $717 million task order from the Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) to continue providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) support to the command. The award has a one-year base period and four one-year options. ACC’s Acquisition Management and Integration Center awarded the task order. Leidos has been delivering ISR support to ACC since 2019. Leidos said it will provide subject matter experts, intelligence analysis, threat mitigation, ISR operations support, training…
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