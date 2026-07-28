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Boeing Takes $280 Million Charge On Air Force One In Second Quarter; Risk Low On KC-46

Cal Biesecker By
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Boeing Takes $280 Million Charge On Air Force One In Second Quarter; Risk Low On KC-46
Boeing photo of Air Force One

Boeing [BA] on Tuesday said it recorded $280 million of losses on the Air Force VC-25B program—Air Force One—to account for more investment in “production and certification resources,” but the first aircraft is still expected to be delivered in 2028. Kelly Ortberg, Boeing’s president and CEO, said the additional resources for the presidential aircraft program reflect the “critical importance” to the government of maintaining program schedule. The VC-25B charge sent operating income in Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment to…

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