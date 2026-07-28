Boeing Takes $280 Million Charge On Air Force One In Second Quarter; Risk Low On KC-46

Boeing [BA] on Tuesday said it recorded $280 million of losses on the Air Force VC-25B program—Air Force One—to account for more investment in “production and certification resources,” but the first aircraft is still expected to be delivered in 2028. Kelly Ortberg, Boeing’s president and CEO, said the additional resources for the presidential aircraft program reflect the “critical importance” to the government of maintaining program schedule. The VC-25B charge sent operating income in Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment to…
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U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
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