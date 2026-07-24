Oracle Nabs $7 Billion Centralized Software Agreement

The Navy on July 23 awarded Oracle America, Inc. [ORCL] a contract worth up to nearly $7 billion for Defense Department centralized software acquisition, services and licenses under the “Department of War Enterprise Software Initiative (DOW ESI).” The immediate contract provides Oracle up to $3.3 billion in a single-award, firm-fixed-price contract with a five-year ordering period that includes a five-year option period that, if exercised, would raise the total value to $6.99 billion. The announcement noted the Enterprise Software Agreement…