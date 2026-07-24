Navy Under Secretary Argues Focus On Acquisition Cost Usually Counterproductive; Explains Reform Moves

The official performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy this month argued that the Navy’s “zealous pursuit of cost is almost always counterproductive, where our zealous pursuit of cost actually results in an increase in cost,” he said in an interview that also touched on how the Defense Department aims to improve acquisition and why Direct Reporting Program Managers (DRPMs) were created by the Pentagon. Bill Toti said his experience in both the Navy and defense industry has…
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White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
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