Navy Under Secretary Argues Focus On Acquisition Cost Usually Counterproductive; Explains Reform Moves

The official performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy​ this month argued that the Navy’s “zealous pursuit of cost is almost always counterproductive, where our zealous pursuit of cost actually results in an increase in cost,” he said in an interview that also touched on how the Defense Department aims to improve acquisition and why Direct Reporting Program Managers (DRPMs) were created by the Pentagon. Bill Toti said his experience in both the Navy and defense industry has…