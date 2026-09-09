Defense Startup Covenant Opens Dallas Site To Build Thousands Of Anthem Low-Cost Missiles

Defense startup Covenant is opening a facility in Dallas on Wednesday to start building thousands of its new Anthem low-cost, long-range missiles, with deliveries to begin later this year to international partners and then to U.S. customers in early 2027. The move-out on manufacturing will begin to fulfill $150 million in Anthem orders the company has received to date, along with recently raising $250 million across three funding rounds. “Today's conflicts are consuming long-range precision strike missiles faster than the…
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]