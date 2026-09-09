Defense Startup Covenant Opens Dallas Site To Build Thousands Of Anthem Low-Cost Missiles

Defense startup Covenant is opening a facility in Dallas on Wednesday to start building thousands of its new Anthem low-cost, long-range missiles, with deliveries to begin later this year to international partners and then to U.S. customers in early 2027. The move-out on manufacturing will begin to fulfill $150 million in Anthem orders the company has received to date, along with recently raising $250 million across three funding rounds. “Today's conflicts are consuming long-range precision strike missiles faster than the…