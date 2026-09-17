Space Force’s SSC Wants Industry Input on High TRL RF Cross Links for SG-XX

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) wants companies' inputs on high technology readiness level (TRL) radio frequency (RF) cross links for the envisioned Space-Based Surveillance Mission, SG-XX, constellation. SG-XX is to be a follow-on to the National Reconnaissance Office-led SILENTBARKER, and is to detect threats to “high value” U.S. satellites in geosynchronous (GEO) orbit (Defense Daily, May 22). "Free flyer" SG-XX satellites are to have wide field of view electro-optical systems. "All RF cross link designs that meet the…