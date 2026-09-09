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Hermeus Offering High-Mach Test Services With New Ramjet-Powered Vehicle

Cal Biesecker By
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Hermeus Offering High-Mach Test Services With New Ramjet-Powered Vehicle
Hermeus' Ramjet-X high-Mach flight test vehicle. Photo: Hermeus

Hermeus on Wednesday introduced Ramjet-X, an expendable ramjet-powered vehicle that will launch from its reusable Quarterhorse unmanned supersonic aircraft to offer low-cost, high-Mach flight testing-as-service. The Ramjet-X’s ramjet engine is in testing at the company’s HEAT facility in Jacksonville, Fla., high-temperature structures are being developed in California, and integrated vehicle testing is planned for 2027. “High-speed flight testing is extremely expensive, and you don’t get many shots at it,” Zach Shore, CEO of Hermeus, said in a statement. “Ramjet-X gives…

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