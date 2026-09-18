Drone Mothership Developer Modalic Gives Peek At First Production Aircraft

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—Modalic, which has been developing and flying prototypes of an autonomous unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that can be used to launch smaller drones, effectors and conduct other missions, last week showed off its first production version of Chariot, which will begin flight testing in November. Chariot weighs 200 pounds and has a payload capacity well above 100 pounds although it is specified for 100 pounds, Zack Fishbein, co-founder and CEO of Modalic, told reporters here on Sept. 16.…