Drone Mothership Developer Modalic Gives Peek At First Production Aircraft

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—Modalic, which has been developing and flying prototypes of an autonomous unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that can be used to launch smaller drones, effectors and conduct other missions, last week showed off its first production version of Chariot, which will begin flight testing in November. Chariot weighs 200 pounds and has a payload capacity well above 100 pounds although it is specified for 100 pounds, Zack Fishbein, co-founder and CEO of Modalic, told reporters here on Sept. 16.…
Recommended
Edge Cybersecurity Firm TigerByte Cyber Exits Stealth With $10 Million
Trending
Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Job Feed
-
Lecture or Professor of Practice
Harbert College of Business, Auburn University - Auburn, AL
-
Mid-Level Linux Systems Administrator
4M Research, Inc. - Huntsville,
-
Metro District Engineer
Minnesota Department of Transportation - Roseville, MN
-
Purser
Military Sealift Command - , VA