Army To Establish New Command, Acquisition Office For Autonomous Systems

The Army plans to establish a new command focused on autonomous systems, along with a new acquisition office focused on efforts to rapidly field such capabilities by fiscal year 2028. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle signed an Oct. 1 memo, first reported by Axios, directing the establishment of Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command (FASCOM) and the Program Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Autonomy, which follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s announcement last week on plans to stand up a…