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Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites Set For Monday Launch

Cal Biesecker By
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Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites Set For Monday Launch
Pictured is a Northrop Grumman photo released for the company announcement of the delivery of 21 T1TL satellites to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.

The Space Development Agency (SDA) early Monday morning plans to launch the first half of Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] 42 satellites that make up part of the data transport layer for Tranche 1 of the Proliferated Warfighter Architecture, the agency said Friday evening. The plane of 21 Transport Layer spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 1:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket into low Earth orbit.…

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