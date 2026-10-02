Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites Set For Monday Launch

The Space Development Agency (SDA) early Monday morning plans to launch the first half of Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] 42 satellites that make up part of the data transport layer for Tranche 1 of the Proliferated Warfighter Architecture, the agency said Friday evening. The plane of 21 Transport Layer spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 1:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket into low Earth orbit.…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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