Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites Set For Monday Launch

The Space Development Agency (SDA) early Monday morning plans to launch the first half of Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] 42 satellites that make up part of the data transport layer for Tranche 1 of the Proliferated Warfighter Architecture, the agency said Friday evening. The plane of 21 Transport Layer spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 1:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket into low Earth orbit.…