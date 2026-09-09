Boeing Advances To Next Phase Of Army’s IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor Competition

Boeing [BA] said Wednesday it has been selected to continue onto the next phase of the Army’s effort to develop a second interceptor for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 defeat system, which will culminate with a capability demonstration. Along with Boeing, the competition has also included Lockheed Martin [LMT] and RAFAEL Defense Systems, and a source familiar with the program told Defense Daily that only two firms have moved forward to the next phase. “We welcome the…
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]