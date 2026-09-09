Boeing Advances To Next Phase Of Army’s IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor Competition

Boeing [BA] said Wednesday it has been selected to continue onto the next phase of the Army’s effort to develop a second interceptor for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 defeat system, which will culminate with a capability demonstration. Along with Boeing, the competition has also included Lockheed Martin [LMT] and RAFAEL Defense Systems, and a source familiar with the program told Defense Daily that only two firms have moved forward to the next phase. “We welcome the…