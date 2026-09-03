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Air Force

Meink Directs MMA Acceleration, USAF Eyes $10 Million Unit Cost for Air Vehicle, $20 Million for CCA Air Vehicle

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Meink Directs MMA Acceleration, USAF Eyes $10 Million Unit Cost for Air Vehicle, $20 Million for CCA Air Vehicle
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of An MQ-9A Reaper on the flight line at Creech AFB, Nev. on April 15, 2025.

A U.S. Air Force and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) solicitation in July pegged initial operational capability (IOC) of 20 Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) in fiscal 2031, but that schedule may move up two years at the direction of Air Force Secretary Troy Meink. The 20 MMAs for IOC in fiscal 2031 "are closer to where we were until fairly recently," Air Force Lt. Gen. Chris Niemi, the service's deputy chief of staff for force modernization, told reporters at the Pentagon…

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