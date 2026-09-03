Meink Directs MMA Acceleration, USAF Eyes $10 Million Unit Cost for Air Vehicle, $20 Million for CCA Air Vehicle

A U.S. Air Force and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) solicitation in July pegged initial operational capability (IOC) of 20 Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) in fiscal 2031, but that schedule may move up two years at the direction of Air Force Secretary Troy Meink. The 20 MMAs for IOC in fiscal 2031 "are closer to where we were until fairly recently," Air Force Lt. Gen. Chris Niemi, the service's deputy chief of staff for force modernization, told reporters at the Pentagon…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]