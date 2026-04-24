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Missile Defense

Space Force Awards $3.2 Billion To 12 Companies For Space-Based Interceptor Work

Rich Abott By
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Space Force Awards $3.2 Billion To 12 Companies For Space-Based Interceptor Work
L3Harris image of missile warning and tracking satellite

The Space Force last announced 12 companies have won contracts totaling up to $3.2 billion to prototype technologies for Space-based Interceptors in support of the Golden Dome initiative. Space Force’s Space Systems Command said the companies won 20 total Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contracts in late 2025 and early 2026 and that these agreements “ensure the government maintains contracting flexibility to award to the best provider.” The OTA winners are Anduril Industries, Booz Allen Hamilton [BAH], General Dynamics [GD] Mission…

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