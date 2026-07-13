TOTE Wins $2.2 Billion Navy LSM Management Contract

The Navy on Monday awarded TOTE Services LLC a $2.2 billion contract to be the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) to manage subcontracts for construction of up to eight Medium Landing Ships (LSMs). The contract includes options that, if exercised, would raise the total value to $2.6 billion. This continues the process begun in February, when the Navy issued the Request for Proposal for a VCM to oversee acquisition of the LSM. The Navy directs the VCM to award subcontracts to…