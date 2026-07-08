Space Force NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 Field Now at Seven With Two New Companies’ Entrance

The field of companies eligible for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3, Lane 1 awards is now at seven after U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded two entrants, Impulse Space and Relativity Space's Relativity Federal subsidiary, $5 million firm fixed price task orders for risk and capability assessments. Space Force Col. Eric Zarybnisky, the service's acting portfolio acquisition executive for space access, said in a statement that the addition of launch providers "is critical at a time…