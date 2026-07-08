Space Force NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 Field Now at Seven With Two New Companies’ Entrance

The field of companies eligible for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3, Lane 1 awards is now at seven after U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded two entrants, Impulse Space and Relativity Space's Relativity Federal subsidiary, $5 million firm fixed price task orders for risk and capability assessments. Space Force Col. Eric Zarybnisky, the service's acting portfolio acquisition executive for space access, said in a statement that the addition of launch providers "is critical at a time…
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House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]