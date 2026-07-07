Aurelius, Rheinmetall Partner On Ground Robot-Based Laser Drone Defense

Startup Aurelius Systems on Tuesday said it has partnered with American Rheinmetall to integrate its autonomous laser system on the manufacturer’s robotic combat vehicles to meet counter-drone needs. Aurelius is developing Archimedes, a lightweight turreted autonomous sensor and directed energy platform that can defeat Group 1 and 2 drones more than a kilometer away. Archimedes has been successfully demonstrated in various experimentation events (Defense Daily, Sept. 3, 2025, and June 12). American Rheinmetall, a U.S. subsidiary of Germany’s automotive and…