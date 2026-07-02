Drone Challenge Program Selects 19 Vendors To Compete In Second Gauntlet

The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) on July 1 said it invited 19 companies to compete in the final stage of its second challenge round in August with a chance to win production orders worth a combined $300 million. The companies invited to compete at Fort Carson, Colo., are Ascent Aerosystems, Auterion Government Solutions, Griffon Aerospace, Grim Tech, Hyperscale, ModalAI, a team of Mountain Horse Solutions and AG3 Labs, Neros Technologies, ORQA US LLC, Perennial Autonomy, Renegade UxS, Skycutter, Stellarion,…