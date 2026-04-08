Space Force Awards 13 Companies Space Domain Awareness Contracts Under “Andromeda”

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Wednesday that it has awarded 13 companies more than $1.8 billion in firm fixed price "Andromeda" contracts for the Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance Constellation (RG-XX) satellites, which are to be a successor to the Northrop Grumman [NOC]-built Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) The companies include Anduril Industries, Lockheed Martin [LMT]; Boeing's [BA] Millenium Space Systems; Northrop Grumman; L3Harris Technologies [LHX]; BAE Systems; Sierra Space; Redwire [RDW]; Astranis Space Technologies Corp.; True…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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