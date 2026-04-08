Space Force Awards 13 Companies Space Domain Awareness Contracts Under “Andromeda”

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Wednesday that it has awarded 13 companies more than $1.8 billion in firm fixed price "Andromeda" contracts for the Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance Constellation (RG-XX) satellites, which are to be a successor to the Northrop Grumman [NOC]-built Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) The companies include Anduril Industries, Lockheed Martin [LMT]; Boeing's [BA] Millenium Space Systems; Northrop Grumman; L3Harris Technologies [LHX]; BAE Systems; Sierra Space; Redwire [RDW]; Astranis Space Technologies Corp.; True…