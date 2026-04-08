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Space Force Awards 13 Companies Space Domain Awareness Contracts Under “Andromeda”

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Force Awards 13 Companies Space Domain Awareness Contracts Under “Andromeda”
Pictured is Space Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the senior advisor to the secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition.

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Wednesday that it has awarded 13 companies more than $1.8 billion in firm fixed price "Andromeda" contracts for the Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance Constellation (RG-XX) satellites, which are to be a successor to the Northrop Grumman [NOC]-built Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) The companies include Anduril Industries, Lockheed Martin [LMT]; Boeing's [BA] Millenium Space Systems; Northrop Grumman; L3Harris Technologies [LHX]; BAE Systems; Sierra Space; Redwire [RDW]; Astranis Space Technologies Corp.; True…

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