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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1

Matthew Beinart By
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shake hands after signing the funding bill that reopens the government, Wednesday, November 12, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit of another reconciliation bill to help boost defense spending, while Trump in a social media post focused solely on using funds in the forthcoming legislation to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border patrol operations.  “We are going to work as fast, and as focused, as possible to replenish…

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Congress

Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]

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